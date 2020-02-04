Gary Barbera Previewed Bill Murray "Groundhog Day" Jeep® Brand Commercial During the Big Game

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Gary Barbera on the Boulevard in Philadelphia Jeep Warehouse with 300 Jeeps Cheap including the Jeep Gladiator. Everyday is a New Day in a Jeep Gladiator.



- Jeep® brand launches 60-second "Groundhog Day" television commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020, (Groundhog Day) with Bill Murray, reprising his famous role as Phil Connors from original 1993 film.

- Additionally, Brian Doyle Murray (Buster Green) and Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned Ryerson) reprise their original film roles in the commercial.

- The commercial puts a twist on original film by featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator as Phil Connors' "getaway vehicle" with the groundhog.

- The commercial was filmed in Woodstock, Illinois, the same location as original 1993 film

- A longer-form video can be found on Jeep's digital and social channels on Monday (2/3).

- The Big Game and Groundhog Day fell on the same day for only the second time in the Super Bowl's 54-year history.



In its return to the Big Game, the Jeep® brand debuted a 60-second commercial starring Bill Murray reprising his role as Phil Connors from the 1993 film "Groundhog Day." In the commercial, Phil Connors enlists the help of the Jeep Gladiator as his "getaway vehicle" after taking the groundhog, thus significantly altering his days for the better.



The spot opens as the clock turns 6:00 a.m. "I Got You Babe" by Sonny & Cher starts playing, replicating the scene from the film. Phil Connors himself suddenly sits upright in bed. Twenty-seven years later, he's stuck in Punxsutawney once again. The Jeep brand worked closely with Sony Pictures to ensure authenticity with the original film, which is now available to buy on disc and digital.



"In my wildest dreams, any advertiser's dream, really, could you dare to believe that Bill Murray would agree to be in your Super Bowl commercial, and on top of that, ask him to relive his iconic role in 'Groundhog Day'?," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "How do you even have that make sense and not be forced? Magic first happened when I had the incredible luck to meet Bill in person a few years ago, and I knew then that he was perfect for Jeep. Because like Jeep, Bill is a free spirit, he intentionally seeks out ways to find adventure and live an extraordinary life."



Francois continued, "When we learned that Groundhog Day fell on Super Bowl Sunday for the second time in 54 years, we couldn't help but take that chance. The stars magically aligned. Bill agreed to do the first national broadcast commercial in which he's ever appeared, and not only that, relive his role as Phil Connors for our Jeep Gladiator. But this time, in our spot, the hero makes a different choice by choosing a different pick-up truck – the Jeep Gladiator – and it changes everything for him."



"This is my first commercial. I'm glad I did it with you (Jeep)," said Bill Murray. "And I'm glad that this is my last commercial, as well."



Locations featured in the commercial include the original bed-and-breakfast where Bill Murray's character Phil Connors wakes up every morning; the Town Square where the Groundhog Day Festival takes place in the original movie; and the restaurant in Woodstock where Bill Murray's character toasts to "world peace" in the original movie. Additional facts about the film set can be found online.



The brand also licensed the iconic Sonny & Cher song "I've Got You Babe" from Warner Music for use in the commercial.



In the lead-up to Sunday's Big Game, the Jeep brand began running daily teasers from Thursday (1/30) through Saturday (2/1) across digital and social media, including the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, to tease the commercial. Links to the teasers can be found on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel.



Consumers will soon be able to pair a Jeep Gladiator and the all-new Jeep e-Bike powered by QuietKat (as seen in the commercial) to continue their own adventure, beginning early this summer. For more information, visit jeepe-bike.com. The Groundhog fun continues with a custom collection of merchandise inspired by the commercial on jeep.com/gear.



The Jeep brand commercial was created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive, the Jeep Brand Agency of Record and 2019 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year (Midwest, Gold).



SOURCE FCA



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!



Learn more about Barbera Brands

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



