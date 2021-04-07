Gary Barbera Proud to Continue Support of Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood Improvements - Team Conqueror's Spring Clean Up Day

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2021 --Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Programs have supported the efforts of the Strawberry Mansion community and "Team Conqueror" during neighborhood celebratory parades, back-to-school events, and holiday gift and food distributions.



This time Gary Barbera is supporting Strawberry Mansion as the community teams up together for a Spring Clean-up event. Gary Barbera is no stranger to the community of Strawberry Mansion.



Countless times over the years Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Programs have supported the betterment of Strawberry Mansion, a North Philadephia community. Team Conqueror is led by Lightweight -Boxing Champion and Strawberry Mansion resident Jerome "The Conqueror" Conquest. Jerome has used his platform as a professional boxer to elevate his neighborhood with his consistent efforts to encourage alternatives to the street violence that plagues his community and his counter-punches to the lack of resources allocated for this area. Jerome rallies a team of local business leaders to support Strawberry Mansion projects of improvement such as this Spring Clean-Up Day.



Jerome's inspirational journey from North Philly to boxing lightweight champion is depicted in an award-winning documentary short – The Conqueror. The critically acclaimed documentary shines a light on personal accountability, daily discipline, community responsibility, and conquering obstacles while surviving and thriving in Strawberry Mansion.



Gary Barbera, of Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard, said, "I'm more than happy to support the Strawberry Mansion community as they Spring-Clean their neighborhood. As Philadelphia business leaders it's our duty, obligation, and privilege to rally with neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion as they initiate improvements to their environment."



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear.