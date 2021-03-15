Gary Barbera Springs Ahead at the Annual Jeep Safari Weekend Debut of Magneto in Moab, Utah

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --Legendary Jeep® off-road 4x4 capability, unbridled fun, open-air freedom and electric powertrains will take center stage during this year's Easter Jeep Safari as the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar again join forces to create custom vehicles built specifically to conquer iconic trails and terrain in Moab, Utah, March 27 – April 4. Design sketches give an early glimpse of the distinct and powerful performance concept vehicles that are set to debut at this year's annual Jeep enthusiast event in Moab. More information and images coming soon.



The much anticipated 2021 Easter Jeep Safari is right around the corner, and the Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar teams are getting ready to debut several concepts in Moab, Utah, March 27-April 4. These concept design sketches provide a sneak preview of what's in store.



