Gary Barbera Tent Is Up to Bring Distracted Driving Down

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2020 --Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Division has double-down their Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive campaign to accelerate awareness during COVID-19. So many are distracted and multi-tasking while driving because of the coronavirus pandemic. Traffic has been lighter than ever, however the open roads are causing many to speed over the limit, text, use infotainment systems, and become easily distracted, unfortunately going through red lights and stop signs. Everyone needs to recommit themselves to driving more responsibly.



Memorial Day Weekend will not be the same this year however many will be driving and walking around and exercising outdoors.



The Gary Barbera Cares Don't Text and Drive Dodge, Ram, and Jeep displays are strategically located within Philadelphia and the suburbs. Barbera Cares has proudly been partnering with the Northeast Tower Chick-Fil-A at Adams Avenue, Duane Pierce Proprietor for years. It's the ideal location to remind Roosevelt Boulevard drivers to Phone Down, Slow Down. There have been more than 100 fatalities on the Boulevard since 2013. In 2019, there were seven vehicle-related deaths and — disturbingly — 21 in 2018. The average in recent years has been 10. As well, Roosevelt Boulevard has accounted for 8% of all crashes in Philadelphia that resulted in a fatality or serious injury from 2013 to 2017. Two intersections — at Grant Avenue and Red Lion Road — are notorious for accidents, ranking in 2001 as the second and third most dangerous intersections in the entire United States.



Barbera Cares also has their Don't Text and Drive displays in the suburbs and their newest partnership with Quaker Steak and Lube near Parx Casino in Bensalem. https://www.facebook.com/QSLBensalem/



Gary Barbera believes, "Awareness and repetition are key to preventing casualties from distracted driving, especially the unnecessary risks that texting while driving present. This is something we all can control especially during these uncontrollable times"



AAA reports distracted driving kills an average of 9 people and injures over 1,000 every day in America. According to the National Safety Council estimates, at least 24 percent of all traffic crashes, or at least 1.4 million crashes each year, are caused by drivers using cell phones and texting.



https://www.penndot.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/TrafficSafetyAndDriverTopics/Pages/Distracted-Driving.aspx



From The Philadelphia Inquirer: Speed cameras will go active June 1 on Roosevelt Blvd., with warnings before tickets.



http://www.inquirer.com/transportation/roosevelt-boulevard-automated-speed-cameras-june-ppa-20200521.html?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=ios&utm_campaign=app_ios_article&utm_content=5XNZQVZSZBHX7A36RCDTV4EMCE



Studies and statistics show that when hit at 40 miles per hour, a pedestrian has a 90% chance of dying. When hit at 20 miles per hour, their chances of death are 10%.



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



As clients of beMarketing, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and its affiliates / brands provide submissions to vendor for verification and publication. The content of the material provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Any third party links are for reader's convenience and not an endorsement. No commitment has been suggested to update content at any time. Not responsible for errors or omissions. beMarketing verifies content and material as well as manner of presentation to be reflective and in accordance with publication and release of third party references, disclosing sources of information and citations.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!