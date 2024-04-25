Gary Barbera Thanks the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Fans for Making Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard One of the Most Awarded Dealerships in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2024 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is thrilled to announce its recent accolades from the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2024 Philly Favorites, securing both Gold and Silver awards as a favorite Philadelphia Dealership. This prestigious recognition is the result of the enthusiastic support from the people of Philadelphia and the readers of the Philadelphia Inquirer.



The Gary Barbera on the Boulevard dealership and their Barbera Cares programs were previously awarded back-to-back accolades from the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2019 for Family Owned Business and Corporate Philanthropy honoring the Lenfest Foundation.



Gary Barbera expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Philadelphia Inquirer and to be acknowledged among such diverse and successful businesses across Philadelphia. These awards are a testament to the trust and support of our fellow Philadelphians. Being highlighted as a Philly Favorite is not just an accolade for our dealership but a celebration of our community engagement through the Barbera Cares programs. We are profoundly thankful to everyone who voted for us. Thank you, Philadelphia!"



The announcement was made in the April 21, 2024, edition of the Philadelphia Inquirer, within a special keepsake supplement that featured a striking image of Philadelphia's skyline, symbolizing the city's spirit of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.



About Gary Barbera, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

As the #1 Jeep dealer in Philadelphia, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community. Not only are we proud of our automotive legacy, but we also cherish our #DallasSucksBus.com, a symbol of our unique brand flavor. With more than three decades under our belt, the Barbera Cares© Programs have been at the forefront of community service and philanthropy in the region. Our iconic Barbera Bear™ is not just a mascot; it's a representation of our bond with the community. Our passion for recognizing Hometown Heroes is evident in our environmentally friendly, Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. We constantly remind our community about the perils of distracted driving through our "Don't Text and Drive" displays, and we are ardent supporters of initiatives aimed at keeping the Boulevard safe and litter-free. Our partnerships with Philabundance, Foxchase Cancer Center Research, and both Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's are testimonials to our dedication to societal welfare. We've generously provided to the underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion - with everything from Toys for Tots and thousands of Book Bags, to Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops, and Winter Coats. As a proud inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway clean-up initiative, we've always believed in giving back. And of course, we forever salute Philly's finest and our veterans for their unmatched service and sacrifice. And wherever you go in Philly, you're bound to see the Barbera Bear – leading parades, bringing joy to children, and embodying the spirit of our brand. Is Barbera the Best? Boy, I Guess!™?