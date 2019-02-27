Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced on Tuesday that they will be investing $4.5 billion in five different assembly plants in Detroit to build new Jeep models, creating 6,500 jobs in Michigan. Gary Barbera, of Barbera Autoland, is ready for the influx of next-generation Jeeps that he will acquire at his dealership.



$4.5 billion that FCA is going to invest in five plants is over half of their average annual global capital investment. FCA explained that the Mack Avenue Engine Factory in Detroit will be converted to an assembly plant for the brand new, next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new Jeep SUV. There is a growing market for three row SUVs which is currently dominated by General Motors.



The Detroit plant expansion hinges on the city acquiring 200 acres in the next 60 days. "This is the way the city of Detroit fights unemployment and poverty," Mayor Mike Duggan said of the Mack Avenue assembly plant. "Standing here today, to be back in the city of Detroit, is truly remarkable."



"All of us at Barbera's Autoland are ready for these awesome Jeep segments," Barbera explained. "With the all-new Gladiator making its debut in the spring, and the new Grand Cherokees and SUVs that will be manufactured at these new plants, it's going to be a big year for all FCA dealers."



