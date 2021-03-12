Gary Barbera Views the Premiere of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard known for 300 Jeeps Cheap is ready for the return of the Jeep Wagoneer, a New Standard of Luxury and Mobility. Dealership upgrades were completed for the Return of the Wagoneer. Residents of Philadelphia travel down to the Jersey Shore and up to the mountains. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the Perfect Vehicle at the Perfect Time at the Perfect Place.



Stellantis NA announced the following in their Press Release:



The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability courtesy of three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology, safety and a new level of comfort for up to eight passengers – all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic new design culminating in an undeniable presence.



"We are ready to start a new exciting adventure with a model that wrote some of the most iconic pages in the history of the American automobile," said Christian Meunier, Jeep® Brand Chief Executive Officer. "Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are born from the Jeep brand, but they have a flair of their own, building on a rich heritage of craftsmanship and refinement, while offering new levels of sophistication, comfort and legendary 4x4 capability, as well as a new level of customer service."



As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, Wagoneer launches with a portfolio of vehicles that includes two models: the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. While the Jeep brand broadly covers the North American mainstream SUV market from the compact to full-size segments, Wagoneer will significantly expand into the large SUV segment while Grand Wagoneer competes in the premium segment.



The 60-second "The Best Things" video, celebrating the arrival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, can be viewed on the brand's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Both the 60-second "The Best Things" video, in addition to a 30-second version of the spot, will have a special one-day run on both broadcast and cable television today.



https://youtu.be/CWB_2gU8raw



https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/image-gallery.do?method=view&imageGalleryId=1237



To view release in its entirety :



https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=22577&mid=1



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and the famous Philly Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.



