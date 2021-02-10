Gary Barbera Wants to Be Everyones Valentine - Gives It All at the Mall

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2021 --In partnership with Creative Marketing, who represents Flagship Resort Development Corporation dba Fantasea Resorts for this 2022 Sweepstakes, a chance to win $25,000 or a Vehicle* is offered inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall.



The Gary Barbera BarberaCares Mobile Don't Text and Drive Jeep Display is located in the Philadelphia Mills Mall near the food court. At the Jeep display the chance to win $25,000 or a Vehicle* is located at the registration kiosk.



BarberaCares utilizes many opportunities to rev up the Gary Barbera message to remind everyone Don't Text and Drive because BarberaCares. Jeep on display is for illustrative purposes only. The Philadelphia Mills Mall is Philadelphia's largest outlet and value retail shopping with more than 150 stores. Located at the Woodhaven Road exit off I-95, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19154.



*Official Rules of Participation and odds of winning are provided on-site at the registration kiosk on the entry form. No purchase or payment required.



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. Just to name a few… we are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops, and Winter Coats have been hand-delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean-up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veterans for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children, and entertaining while contributing to our communities.