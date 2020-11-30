Gary Barbera Wants to Put a Turkey on Everyones Table iHeart 106.1 the Breeze Thanksgiving

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2020 --Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera wants to put a Turkey on your Table with iHeart Philadelphia's 106.1 The Breeze.



It's part of Gary Barbera's Gobble until you Wobble Turkey Tour. This Thanksgiving, 106.1 The Breeze and Gary Barbera on the Boulevard want to put a big, juicy turkey on your table!



Listen for the turkey flying in the Breeze on 106.1 The Breeze…and the keyword to text in and win. Now, we know most turkeys can't fly. But just like you, they can enjoy The Breeze!



Listen for the turkey five times a day, weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm



Select listeners will win a $30 gift card to go and purchase a turkey! Listeners may Register on-line for another chance to win!



For complete contest rules and your chance to win a turkey from 106.1 The Breeze and Gary Barbera on the Boulevard.



See https://1061thebreeze.iheart.com/contests/win-a-thanksgiving-turkey-895844/



Happy Thanksgiving from Gary Barbera on the Boulevard and 106.1 The Breeze!



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and our famous Barbera Bear. Our Barbera Cares Programs are dedicated to life contribution and service for something bigger than ourselves. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green & Clean Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt- A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods. PSA Solar Recycling Kiosks Environmentally reduce the carbon footprint while championing our hometown heroes – AACR, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's, PAL honoring Veterans and Philly's finest for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands on the streets, leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.