Gary Barbera's Expectations Are Exceeded by Fully Electrified Jeep Line-Up by 2025

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --As Seen in Green Car Reports



"4xe is the new 4x4" is both a terse Jeep marketing tagline and clever branding nobody else had claimed yet. It's also an effective way of showing how the off-road-focused brand sees its future—which, it's recently confirmed, could include several fully electric SUVs over the next few years.



Last week's product announcements at parent company Stellantis' EV Day focused on Jeep's success with the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids in Europe and the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid in the U.S. and added the upcoming 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe to the lineup. And then CEO Christian Meunier announced—renewed by a press release Thursday—that it will have a fully electric vehicle in every SUV segment by 2025.



What does that mean? Jeep noted that the EVs will be in segments A, B, C, D, and E/F—suggesting that there might be as many as five new EVs on the way from the brand.



Jeep spokesperson Ariel Gavilan told that these statements are global in nature. So while Jeep might have a fully electric Renegade in Europe, to throw out a possibility, it might not necessarily have that in South America—or in the U.S.



That said, the EV Day presentation from parent company Stellantis last week was richer in detail for vehicles that appear intended for the U.S. market—including a future Dodge electric muscle car and an upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 in that presentation. As chief design officer Ralph Gilles pointed to last week, the potential of the so-called STLA Large dedicated EV platform will bring eight vehicles in the next three to five years, one of which is "a very capable Jeep off roading whitespace opportunity vehicle."



With the display of the Wrangler Magneto concept earlier in the year, Jeep said that there would be about a three-year timeline over which it planned to improve on the concept. So at that time it appeared that a fully electric Wrangler might not arrive until around 2024.



At that rate, there will be multiple fully electric Jeeps arriving in 2023 and 2024—something that will most definitely get that 4xe badge noticed.



To read article in it's entirety:

https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1132913_jeep-plans-a-lineup-of-fully-electric-vehicles-by-2025-if-you-think-globally



To learn more about Barbera Brands:

http://www.barberasautoland.com

http://www.barberacareers.com

http://www.garybarberacares.org

http://www.barberabear.com

See Our Google Reviews@ http://www.ilovebarbera.com



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The BarberaBear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.