Gary Barbera's Flyers Night Benefits Underprivileged Kids

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Continuing a tradition that's now almost 30 years old, Gary Barbera brought to life another magical night at the sports complex for kids that rarely have the opportunity to experience such things first hand.



Last week Barbera sent a group of kids from The Northern Home For Children and the Strawberry Mansion Learning center to see the Philadelphia Flyers play their old rivals the Boston Bruins. Going to games at all is a rare treat; Barbera's V.I.P. seating made it all the more special.



Creating these kind of events have long been a staple of The Barbera Cares Program which focuses on grass roots, community efforts and issues. "Taking care of kids, treating them like kings... even for just one night can make a big difference for a long time to come" Barbera said, adding "Knowing someone is out there who cares is inspiring and is just good fuel for the soul"



Kevin Weber, Director of Academic, Recreation and Volunteer Services at the Northern Home wrote "the kids loved the game and they had a blast! Thanks so much for thinking of us. We so much appreciate it."



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard

1000 Vehicles – 1 Location and 300 Jeeps Cheap! At Barbera's on The Boulevard (7810 E. Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19152) where all they do is discount Dodges, Chryslers, Rams... and yes... Jeeps Cheap. That's the Barbera story – always has been, always will be. With billions in auto credit to lend, Barbera's on the Boulevard has been the number one choice to get deals done for decades; even for those who are way less than perfect. From special zero down and zero percent programs available on new to previously enjoyed Barbera Beauties from just $6900 ... Barbera's on the Boulevard and, in particular Gary Barbera, is an unmatched driving force. Their Barbera Cares program, founded on the principle of "Support, Enhance & Inspire" helps give back and lift up deserving individuals and organizations; many right here in our hometown. Just like selling cars... Barbera Cares fights for the little guy – and gets it done! Is Barbera's On The Boulevard The Best? Boy I Guess!



About The Northern Home (5301 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128)

Northern Children's Services supports the healthy development of children, while stabilizing their families to build stronger communities.



About The Strawberry Mansion Learning Center (Dauphin St & N 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19132)

The passion and focus of the Strawberry Mansion Learning Center is our youth and the community in which we serve, and where we inspire, communicate, and educate.