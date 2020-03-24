Gary Barbera's Get Your Service Today and Help Keep Hunger Away Through Barbera's Donations to Philabundance.org

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --These are tough times and when the going gets tough, Gary Barbera steps up.



Asked why, Gary Barbera said, "We know Philabundance from our BarberaCares Program community efforts, we've seen it firsthand, there are families in our community who are underserved or perhaps overlooked during unprecedented times like these. Right now, our beloved elderly and the immunocompromised of all ages shouldn't leave their homes, restaurant employees are out of jobs, hotel furloughs, and there is food insecurity and food access is a priority." "Gary Barbera on the Boulevard has donated to Philabundance "Leading the Fight against Hunger" for every Select Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and CPOV and Previously Enjoyed Barbera Vehicle sold to drive hunger away from our communities. This timely donation to Philabundance is in honor of our clients' purchases because we value them for choosing us while supporting our local neighborhoods."



Philabundance changes local lives. Last year alone 26 million pounds of food were distributed through Philabundance and its member agencies. They can stretch every dollar to feed families.



For information about the services Philabundance provides, how to request assistance, and/or to get involved by volunteering or to donate please click link below. The best manner to assist Philabundance right now is by donating money or if you are healthy to volunteer to pack emergency food visit the volunteer portal.



Click below to visit the Philabundance website. Their work for local communities is awe-inspiring. https://www.philabundance.org/.



For more than 3 decades, The Gary Barbera Group has lived by the core value established by the Barbera Family to "take care of our guests, neighbors, and colleagues." This enduring value guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.



Everyone at Gary Barbera on the Boulevard's hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to all families and organizations who have been affected by this unforeseen event and share our deep appreciation for the healthcare workers, the first responders, local communities, and the governmental agencies of Philadelphia and our Tri-State Area, as well as those around the globe, who are on the front line working around the clock to contain this coronavirus.



Gary Barbera states, "We are vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the clock and have taken extra sanitary steps doubling-down on disinfecting and cleaning to provide a stress-free and healthy visit to our showroom and service center."



"We are all in this together, we will all get through this together. All of us here at Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard thank you for being a part of our family. From the Barbera Family, "Stay Safe and Healthy and Support Philabundance."



Learn more about Barbera Brands

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



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About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!