Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares "Thank You Vets" program again Shows Support for our American Heroes with the 8th Annual Navy Supply Corps. Youth Scholarship fundraiser for the Educational Pursuits of Current and Prospective College Student Navy Family Members.

Win a Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator 2- year lease drive Grand Prize and chances to win multiple other prizes such as $2,000 in rounds of golf, cobra f9 speed back driver and fairway and a head to toe Travis Mathew Signature Outfit all prizes by Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Program

The U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation exists to perpetuate the values, traditions, and history of the Supply Corps. The Foundation shall pursue its mission by providing services and programs related to recruiting, training and development, transition, recognition, financial support, family support, camaraderie and commemoration to the Supply Corps community.

To ensure eligible students have what they need to pursue their education, the Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter and Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Programs are combining their efforts to provide financial assistance to those most deserving.

The scholarship program provides financial assistance to family members (child, grandchild or spouse) of qualifying Navy Supply Corps officers and Supply enlisted members (active duty, reservist, or retired) for undergraduate studies at accredited two- and four-year post-secondary institutions. The 8th Annual Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter Scholarship Fundraiser and the opportunity to win a Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator 2-year lease is scheduled at the Valleybrook Country Club, 200 Golfview Drive, Blackwood, NJ 08012



This yearly event is just one way the non-profit Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter assists charities both local and state-wide. The Foundation and its members are committed to helping as many deserving students as possible to achieve their educational goals. Gary Barbera would like to thank LT Jason Herrera, SC, USN for allowing Barbera Cares Programs the opportunity to include the Navy Supply Corps within their "Thank you Vets" initiative.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, the Foundation has awarded 2,431 scholarships valued in excess of $5.7M since 1971. For the 2018-2019 academic year alone, eighty-five students were awarded Navy Supply Corps Foundation scholarships worth a total of $262,500. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is providing its support for the third consecutive year.



For more information on the Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter, please visit their website, https://www.usnscf.com/Philadelphia/



About Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter

The Foundation traces its history beginning in 1970 through two organizations that were similar, but with a slightly different focus. The Navy Supply Corps School Alumni Association concentrated on social events and was supported by an annual fund drive. The Navy Supply Corps Foundation was the financial arm of the Alumni Association, focusing particularly on awarding college scholarships to deserving children of organization members. The merger of the two organizations in 1996 resulted in one organization with both social and charitable goals. The new organization, which took the name of the Navy Supply Corps Foundation, also receives direct donations with which it maintains endowment and scholarship funds. It's 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit, charitable status is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service. For more information, visit https://www.usnscf.com/Philadelphia/



Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Philadelphia Chapter Vision



The U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation is to be viewed as a source of assistance, service, information, and inspiration made available through material developed in concert with the history of the Navy Supply Corps and through private resources dedicated to sustaining the camaraderie of the Supply Corps.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Programs

