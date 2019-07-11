Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --11.8 years old! That's the average car age on the road in the U.S.



As reported by Businesswire.com



The average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. has risen again this year to 11.8 years, according to new research from IHS Markit.



This acceleration of average age can easily be seen when looking across the last 17 years. From 2002- 2007, the average age of light vehicles in the U.S. increased by 3.5 percent. From 2008-2013, however, the increase was 12.2 percent. Over the last five years, the average age increase has returned to its more traditional rate – aging by 4 percent over this time period.



"Better technology and overall vehicle quality improvements continue to be key drivers of the rising average vehicle age over time," said Mark Seng, director of global automotive aftermarket practice at IHS Markit. "The 40 percent drop in new vehicle sales due to the recession created an acceleration in average age like we've never seen before. In the last couple of years, however, the average age has returned to its more traditional rate of increase."



Overall light vehicle fleet continues to grow.



Light vehicles in operation in the U.S. have now reached a record level of more than 278 million according to the analysis — an increase of more than 5.9 million (2.2 percent) since 2018. This represents one of the highest annual increases the U.S. auto industry has seen since IHS Markit began tracking VIO growth – second only to the 2.3 percent growth in 2016.



"The increasing VIO fleet is providing a robust new business pipeline for the aftermarket," said Seng. "A larger fleet means more service and repair opportunities in the future."



About IHS Markit (http://www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.



