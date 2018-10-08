Gary Barbera's "Rear on a Wrangler" Returns This Time with Justin Timberlake Tickets

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2018 --Philly's Real 106.1 (WISX) and Gary Barbera are bringing back the booty bounty: Gary Barbera's "Rear on a Wrangler" Jeep Giveaway – complete with a chance to win Justin Timberlake tickets!



This fall fans of Philly's Real 106.1, #1 for Throwbacks, will have the opportunity to place their rear on yet another Gary Barbera 2018 Jeep Wrangler and of course…. the opportunity to win it is free!



Starting Monday, October 1st through October 12th, listen during Johnny V's Real Mix at 9:20am, 12:00pm noon and again at 5pm to win your spot-on Gary Barbera's Jeep Wrangler and be registered town tickets to a Justin Timberlake concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this December. (Talk about a great holiday gift!) People can also register to see JT at GaryBarbera.com.



The luckiest listeners will be invited to join Chio in the Morning and Shila on Thursday, October 18th at 10am at Barbera's on the Boulevard. Contestants will be wrapped around each Jeep with their rear end firmly pressed against the vehicle. The last listener standing with their rear on Gary Barbera's Wrangler will win the Vehicle.



Dates and times are subject to change so visit GaryBarbera.com or https://real1061.iheart.com/contests/ for all the latest information and for details about this special, subject to availability, 2-year lease giveaway.



