Gary's Heating Service Excels in Heat Pump in DeWitt and Lansing, Michigan

More precisely, it is a device that transfers heat from one place to another, depending on the outdoor temperature. In other words, it makes the room warm and comfortable during winter and keeps the interior cool during summer.



Similar to a central air conditioner, heat pump in DeWitt and Lansing, Michigan includes two major components: an indoor air handler and an outdoor unit. The outdoor unit features a compressor that uses refrigerant to absorb and release heat between the indoor and outdoor units.



Heat pumps and air conditioners use the same technology and share the same energy-efficient features, cooling the residential unit similarly. There's little difference in comfort quality, energy efficiency, and energy costs.



Gary's Heating Service is a leading supplier of Trane heat pumps, among the industry's most efficient. Unlike furnaces, these heat pumps don't let out any harmful emissions. Plus, they are more energy efficient than furnaces and other heating units.



Trane heat pumps stand out thanks to their SEER ratings and HSPF (Heating Seasonal Performance Factor). The higher the SEER and HSPF ratings, the greater the energy efficiency!



The winter in Michigan is quite severe. In view of that, Gary's Heating Service offers a backup heating source to keep the room comfortable and toasty during winter.



Their offerings continue further. They also offer heating units with advanced features, including 2-stage compressors and variable speed fan operation. These features improve the home's comfort level while providing additional energy savings.



Another popular offering is geothermal heat pumps. These innovative devices use the earth's surface, absorbing the energy and consistent heat in the earth, water body, and other sources. These heating applications provide cooling and heating, maintaining the highest efficiency on even the coldest winter nights and hottest summer days.



The expert technicians at Gary's Heating Service have the training and experience to provide expert installation and maintenance services for energy-efficient heat pumps.



About Gary's Heating Service

Gary's Heating Service has been in business for years and is a trusted HVAC service provider, offering air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repair to Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan residents.