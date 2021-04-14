Gary's Heating Service, Inc. Offers Solutions for Ductless Air Conditioner in Dewitt and Eaton County, Michigan

Portland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --Gary's Heating Service, Inc. has provided quick, efficient, and professional HVAC services to customers for almost half a century. Owing to their prompt service and impeccable outcomes, over the years, they have emerged as the most trusted destination for air conditioning repair in DeWitt and Eaton County, Michigan.



The expansive range of solutions offered by Gary's Heating Service, Inc. even includes geothermal heating, mini-split air conditioning, and installation of ductless air conditioners in DeWitt and Eaton County, Michigan.



As a family-owned and operated business, Gary's Heating Service, Inc. knows the value of trust and integrity. Hence, they are always transparent about the solutions they offer and focus on delivering their promises. This company's staff members are dedicated to enabling their clients to maintain the most healthy and comfortable environment possible within their home or business premises.



Michigan faces a scorching hot summer season, where staying for a prolonged period without an air conditioner can be highly inconvenient and frustrating for a person. Like all machines, air conditioners are also prone to malfunctioning and breaking down at any point in time, including the middle of the summer months. In such a scenario, one must contact Gary's Heating Service, Inc. to avail fast air conditioner repair solutions. Unlike many other HVAC companies, they do not keep their customers waiting. Gary's Heating Service, Inc. tries to carry out same-day repairs whenever possible.



The team of Gary's Heating Service, Inc. additionally has hands-on training and extensive field experience that provides them a good understanding of diverse HVAC-related issues. These technicians work on many different manufacturer's equipment and are familiar with several makes and models of furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters, heat pumps, and more.



To contact Gary's Heating Service, Inc., one can dial 517-647-4955.



About Gary's Heating Service, Inc.

Gary's Heating Service, Inc. is a family-owned company that offers HVAC solutions to people across Lansing, Dewitt, Portland, Ingham County, Eaton County, and their nearby areas.