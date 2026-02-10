Gary's Heating Service Offers AC Repair in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan

Portland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2026 --With temperatures in Lansing recording spectacularly high numbers during the warm season, a functional air conditioning system is the only thing that provides respite to homeowners. Due to the excessive pressure on the system during this season, many homeowners often face issues with their air conditioning units. Finding a technician during the peak season is difficult, especially for AC repair in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan. Recognizing this urgency, Gary's Heating Service prioritizes same-day responses, minimizing discomfort and potential health risks associated with prolonged heat exposure.



When the mercury is on the rise, the only thing that brings comfort is a working AC unit, and the professionals at Gary's Heating Service are well aware of that fact. They understand the critical nature of timely AC repairs, especially during the sweltering summer months. Hence, the team is always ready to serve their clients and ensure they don't have to battle the heat for long.



The company offers a wide range of air conditioning repair solutions that include Central air conditioning system repairs, Thermostat replacements, Rooftop unit maintenance as well as Spring maintenance and system inspections.



Gary's Heating Service team comprises highly trained professionals with extensive hands-on experience. The technicians arrive equipped with commonly needed parts, reducing wait times and ensuring efficient service delivery. The company services all makes and models, providing expert repairs tailored to each system's specific needs.



For immediate assistance for HVAC repair in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan or to schedule a service, contact them at (517) 647-4955.



About Gary's Heating Service

Gary's Heating Service is a premier provider of HVAC solutions in Michigan, offering a comprehensive range of services, including air conditioning repair, furnace installation, and maintenance. The company is committed to excellence and customer satisfaction and serves Lansing, DeWitt, Portland, and surrounding areas.