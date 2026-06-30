Gary's Heating Service Offers Reliable AC Repair Services in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan

Portland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --With years of experience, Gary's Heating Service is known for its quick response times, skilled technicians, and commitment to customer satisfaction.



As summer temperatures rise, a reliable air conditioning system becomes essential for maintaining indoor comfort. Gary's Heating Service understands the urgency of AC issues and strives to provide same-day service and AC repair in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan to minimize discomfort for residents. The company's technicians are trained to repair all makes and models of air conditioning systems, ensuring efficient and effective solutions.



In addition to repairs, Gary's Heating Service offers comprehensive HVAC service in Lansing and Ingham County, Michigan, including maintenance and installation. The company works with reputable brands to provide high-quality equipment and solutions tailored to the specific needs of each customer. Whether it's routine maintenance to prolong the lifespan of an AC unit or installing a new energy-efficient system, Gary's Heating Service is dedicated to delivering top-notch service.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Gary's Heating Service at 517-647-4955.



About Gary's Heating Service

Gary's Heating Service is a family-owned HVAC company serving the Lansing and DeWitt areas. The company offers a full range of heating and cooling services, including air conditioning repair, furnace repair, heat pump installation, and geothermal heating solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality workmanship, Gary's Heating Service has built a reputation as a reliable provider of HVAC services in Michigan.