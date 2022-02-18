Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2022 --Gas fireplace installation has become popular. Many people switch from traditional wood-burning fireplaces to gas, which is a cleaner, more practical, and easy-to-use model. However, gas fireplaces need a little care in addition to occasional professional maintenance to perform optimally. To learn more about maintaining or installing a gas fireplace, go to https://nationheating.ca/gas-fireplace-maintenance-in-vancouver-burnaby-tips-to-keep-yours-running-smoothly/



First, it's important to keep an eye on the general appearance of the gas fireplace – all the pieces must be well fitted and the glass must be intact, with no cracks or crevices. Also, clean the glass well from time to time, preferably using specific products or vinegar. Avoid flammable products or products with ammonia in the composition.



Occasionally, it's important to take the opportunity to vacuum the inside of the gas fireplace. Dust, pet hair, small insects and other particles accumulate there. Inspect ceramic logs to make sure they are intact, often these pieces start to deteriorate. Logs will generally last up to ten years. However, heavy use can reduce their lifespan to just 3-5 years.



There are also some specific precautions regarding gas inlets. Always keep an eye on carbon monoxide monitors. They must always be in place to ensure safety. Pay attention if any rotten egg small is detected, the traditional small of gas. If there is a small or if the flames look erratic or uneven, it's time to call in professional maintenance.



Finally, it is common for a gas fireplace installation to replace a traditional wood-burning fireplace. If this is the case, it is imperative to check that the space is both clean and unobstructed to avoid accidents.



Professional Gas Fireplace Maintenance



At least once a year. Generally, early summer is a good time to schedule gas fireplace maintenance. This will help ensure the fireplace is ready for the winter.



Gas Fireplace Maintenance in Vancouver and Burnaby



Nation Heating & Cooling has professionals trained to maintain, replace parts and install gas fireplaces in Vancouver, Burnaby and across the lower mainland areas. For more information on maintaining or installing a gas fireplace, reach out at 604-299-5006 or info@nationheating.ca.



About Nation Heating & Cooling

Nation Heating & Cooling is an owner-operated HVAC repair and installation company servicing Metro Vancouver since 2003. We service furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, hot water tanks, air duct cleaning, and more.



For additional information, please visit https://nationheating.ca/ or call 604-299-5006.



Sena G.

Call 604-299-5006,

Company website: https://nationheating.ca/