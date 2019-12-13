Gas Usage Tips for Your Home

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2019 --As the temperatures cool down, the thermostats go up! There are plenty of way to regulate energy intake and keep the cost of home bills low. Customers can opt into a Fixed Rate Energy plan, as well as, follow simple ways to preserve energy in one's home!



Drafts are a HUGE factor in the winter. Even the smallest draft can cause the temperature inside a home to drop drastically when the weather is cold. Common places for drafts to enter a home is underneath doors and around windows, including between window panes and the frame. A simple towel or blanket at the foot of a door can prevent a draft from coming through and keep the house warm. Tape along the edge of a window pane can also prevent drafts from entering through the glass.



Moving furniture away from radiators can help circulate heat flow throughout the home. A couch right in front of a radiator or a fireplace is an inefficient way of retaining heat. Keeping radiators free of obstructions is the best way to ensure the heat dissipates as much as possible and keeps the house warm. Tiled floors and uninsulated floorboards can also make a room freezing. Placing a rug over the walking area can act as a heat trap and reduce the cold feeling.



While sunlight is a helpful and free way to keep a house warm during the day, as soon as the sun goes down it is best to close the curtains to stop heat from getting lost. If curtains are thin, a blanket over a curtain rail can improve insulation. Closing doors to create a "pocket of heat" in a room or to lessen the amount of space needed to heat also helps reduce the amount energy needed.



Heating water – set your water heater to 120 degrees, take 5 minutes showers and install low-flow showerheads and faucets. This helps reduce not only your gas usage but your water bill as well.



Cooking and baking – try not to preheat your oven, place lids tightly on pans when cooking, keep the oven door closed while baking and more! The oven can play a huge factor in your energy bill if you use it often!



On top of all these steps, enrolling in a Fixed Rate Plan through an energy provider can play a HUGE role in keeping your energy bill at a reasonable value, which Santanna Energy Services provides.



Who is Santanna Energy?



There are hundreds of uses for Natural Gas and Electricity in a home.. such as taking a warm shower, cooking dinner for the family, drying the laundry, warming a home, keeping beverages cold and chilling a home when it is too hot are just a few examples of many!! They know they have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Santanna Energy Services is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity provider that serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 30 years. Santanna Energy understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. It is easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



Santanna Energy has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, the fixed rate plans help secure a monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of a customers contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.



So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars - that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best they can be for their customers Energy needs!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 30 years and growing!