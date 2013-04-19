New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2013 --Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) recently came to a major agreement, settling a long-running lawsuit that resulted in the transfer of some key gas-producing acreage from Chesapeake to Gastar.



Valued at about $85 million, the deal closed the books on a contentious spat between the two companies and offered further evidence that Chesapeake is serious about offloading assets that it believes to be sub-optimal.



Recently, Chesapeake Energy entered into a definitive agreement to sell proven reserves and undeveloped leasehold interests in Kingfisher and Canadian counties, Okla. to Houston-based energy company Gastar Exploration Limited (GST) for $75.2 million.



Find out what momentum could GST adopt after this agreement by getting the complete trend analysis report here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GST



Quicksilver Resources Inc. (NYSE:KWK) traded at $ 2.63 in the last session, which is +0.09 (3.54%). The stock has a Range of 2.48 - 2.71. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.62 - 5.90 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 455.24M. The stock traded a volume of 3.86M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 5.41M.



Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver Resources is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and gas, primarily from unconventional reservoirs including gas from shales and coal beds in North America. The company has U.S. offices in Fort Worth, Texas; Glen Rose, Texas; Craig, Colorado; Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Cut Bank, Montana.



Quicksilver's Canadian subsidiary, Quicksilver Resources Canada Inc., is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.



Find out if KWK could maintain its gaining momentum in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=KWK



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/

Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009