Gastar Exploration & MannKind Trend Analysis Report: (NYSE: GST), (NASDAQ: MNKD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --Gastar Exploration, Ltd. (NYSE: GST) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire proven reserves and undeveloped leasehold interests in Kingfisher and Canadian counties, Oklahoma from Chesapeake Energy Corporation, repurchase Chesapeake's common shares of the Company and settle all litigation for $85 million.



The acquisition includes drilling rights omin approximately 157,000 net acres that adjoin Gastar's existing Mid-Continent acreage and approximately 2.8 MMBoe of proven reserves.



The transaction is expected to close on or before June 7, 2013, subject to customary closing adjustments, and with a property purchase effective date of October 1, 2012.



Gastar Exploration Ltd. is an independent company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States.



Find out what investors could be expecting from GST in the upcoming sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=GST



Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne reiterated a Buy rating on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), and raised the price target from $3.00 to $5.00.



MannKind Corporation (MannKind) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and cancer. The Company’s product candidate, AFREZZA (insulin human) inhalation powder, is insulin that is in late-stage clinical investigation for the treatment of adults with type I or type II diabetes for the control of hyperglycemia.



The AFREZZA inhalation powder is centered on a class of potential of hydrogen (pH)-sensitive organic molecules. AFREZZA utilizes its Technosphere formulation technology.



Find out where MNKD could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MNKD



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009