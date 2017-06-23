Gastric Band Surgery Is Not the Safest Way to Lose Weight Says HealthyRecommendation

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --With obesity at its highest rate in the USA with more than two-thirds of adults classed as overweight or obese, many people are taking desperate measure to lose weight, some of which are life-threatening. One method people are turning for weight loss success is Gastric Band Surgery, a procedure which can cause complications and one which is not the safest way to lose weight according to HealthyRecommendation.



HealthyRecommendation, a blogging website related to the health niche with the aim to spread awareness about healthy living has launched a campaign to make people aware of the dangers of losing weight through Gastric Band Surgery. The surgery technique, which involves a silicone device being placed around the top portion of the stomach to help people become full quicker and limit their food intake on average costs around $12,000. Although it has and still does have many success stories, it can involve complications where people have suffered and even lost their life.



A spokesman for HealthyRecommendation said: "Lap Band surgery which is designed for obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater is becoming more commonly used in the USA. But, what we would like to stress is, it's not as safe as people think and there are safer, less intrusive and more affordable ways of losing weight."



The complications that can occur with Gastric Band Surgery include:



Nausea and vomiting

Reflux or regurgitation of meals

Slipped band

Obstruction or blockage

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Problems swallowing



All types of surgery carry a risk, and if the lap band slips then it means another surgical operation will have to take place to adjust or remove the band. The team at HealthyRecommendation (healthyrecommendation.com) believe people need to be aware of what is involved in the surgical procurer and look at natural ways to lose weight such as exercise and proven diets. By adapting to clean living, and through a proven diet and the better understanding of healthy food, people looking to lose weight can do so safely and without surgery.



