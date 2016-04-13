Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD, is a highly rated gastroenterologist in Los Angeles and has board certification as a gastroenterologist. His received his fellowship training at UCLA medical school, specializing in digestive diseases. The program he attended has continuously been rate as a top-tier medical program in the nation.



As a gastroenterologist in Los Angeles, Dr. Berookim has made it his life's work helping people in need of gastroenterological services. His private practice has largely been recognized as a top-level center for gastroenterological work. The doctor has received several awards and honorable mentions that put him at the forefront of a very short list of highly decorated gastroenterological physicians.



The gastroenterologist in Los Angeles has established a reputation as a leader in his respective field in part because of his outstanding patient service. The gastroenterologist in Los Angeles doctor feels it is his duty to treat each client as an individual case, and as such, he special tailors each client's treatment to match the needs of the individual. His dedication to helping the public is something that is unmatched in the medical field and further serves to distinguish his practice as a leader in the gastroenterological field.



About Dr. Berookim

Dr. Berookim is a leader in the gastroenterological field and holds several awards and honorable mentions for his unrelenting dedication to helping his patients.



To find out more about the Dr. Berookim's gastroenterologist in Los Angeles practice, please call 310-271-1122 or visit his website at Colonoscopy-LosAngeles.com.