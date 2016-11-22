GATE – Innovative Personal Doorman Device Created by Google Glass Founders - Breaks Its Indiegogo Campaign Goal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Gate smart lock, created by two of Google Glass founders, raised over 281 percent of its Indiegogo campaign goal, with seven more days to go. With Gate, you can lock and unlock your door for trusted individuals from anywhere, anytime. Gate features a keypad lock, a motion activated camera, a call button, all on top of your traditional deadbolt.



Since the launch of Indiegogo campaign, Gate has been listed as a premier Home Security device by Elle Décor, profiled in Forbes, TechCrunch, The Huffington Post, and Yahoo; with CNET calling it "a Swiss Army knife for home security."



"I was really tired of wasting time just to receive a package or let a repairman into my home," said Ehsan Saeedi, CEO and co-founder of Gate, "and the existing market's solutions felt cumbersome and partial in their offerings – having to buy multiple components to install them all over my entryway. So, we, at Gate, set out to create a beautiful piece of hardware that has all of the desired features in one singular unit. Gate intends to make your life easier."



With Gate, owners are in control. Unlike other smart lock options, there's no need for guests to download a mobile app to enter a Gate-protected home. Visitors simply receive a text message with a secure access code and owners receive a notification every time their Gate is used. Owners control who has access, when and for how long.



The crowdfunding campaign has secured backing from over 749 individuals and will last through November 15th, with shipping to begin in Q1 2017.



About Gate

Founded by Ehsan Saeedi, Harvey Ho, and Danial Ehyaie in 2014, Gate is a San Francisco-based hardware and software company, focusing on creating innovative solutions to connect individuals and communities. The first all-in-one connected lock, Gate features a motion-activated camera, speaker, call button, and keypad, and can be conveniently managed from a mobile device.