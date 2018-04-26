Gateway Cleaning Supplies Power Washer in Woodbridge and Edison, New Jersey

Wall, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --Gateway Cleaning prides in providing state-of-the-art power washer in Woodbridge and Edison, New Jersey at a competitive rate. As an authorized service provider, they offer on-site service saving both equipment downtime and transport costs. The company employs certified technicians who are factory trained with the technical knowledge and receive in-field experience and training on Landa Karcher pressure washers and accessories.



Irrespective of the cleaning needs, Gateway Cleaning Equipment offers a huge selection of cleaning detergents compatible with their cleaning equipment and accessories. They have a large inventory of new and used pressure washers, parts, and accessories for one's pressure washing system. Besides, they can advise on viable repairs as well as replacement equipment.



In addition to their spectacular sales and service, they offer a complete line of specialty cleaners, degreasers, parts, and supplies for Landa Karcher equipment. As an exclusive Land Karcher dealer, they only sell quality equipment at excellent prices. They also take pride in going the extra mile for their customers with personal attention.



Apart from supplying a great line of power washers, Gateway Cleaning also specializes in excellent repair work. They have the right part for repair in stock, and they know how to restore the system to its previous condition. They promise excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and expert advice while meeting one's budget needs.



The certified technicians possess the unmatched expertise to provide one with the highest quality repair service in Wall, New Jersey, and all surrounding areas. Their service and repair options give one choice - repair estimates, price limits, time frames, rush service, periodically maintained contracts and temporary replacements. Before starting, they will explain the repair and its costs to the clients. By availing their service; one can rest assured that their pressure washer will be in fine working condition.



To know more about pressure washer in Woodbridge and Camden, New Jersey, visit http://www.gatewaycleaningequipment.com/pressure-washers-parts-washers.



About Gateway Cleaning Equipment

Gateway Cleaning Equipment is a certified sales, warranty, and service center for Landa Karcher pressure washer equipment that is located in Wall, New Jersey.