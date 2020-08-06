Gateway Health Selects Tellus for Electronic Visit Verification and Aggregation

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --Tellus, a leading home health care technology provider, today announced that Gateway Health Plan, Inc. (Gateway Health), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, has selected 4Tellus, LLC (Tellus) for electronic visit verification (EVV). EVV is used to verify home healthcare visits to ensure patients are not neglected and to cut down on fraudulently documented home healthcare visits.



The Tellus EVV solution will help Gateway Health meet the 21st Century Cures Act mandate while helping the company advance its mission of caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest.



"At Gateway Health, we are committed to ensuring our members receive the care and services that help them achieve their best health," said Regina Vercilla, Vice-President of Clinical Strategy and Innovation at Gateway Health. "Partnering with Tellus and providing this technology goes beyond fulfilling the federal mandate by providing more transparency, delivering better outcomes, and identifying trends of fraud, waste, and abuse."



The Tellus EVV solution electronically captures data related to home and community-based services and has many tools to better understand where, when, and how services are provided. Tellus provides the people, process, and technology to support an accelerated implementation while also providing a platform allowing the growth and evolution of EVV. Additionally, Tellus provides real-time visibility, robust reporting, accurate claims, and a simple aggregation model for alternative EVV vendors. Tellus has successfully launched EVV with multiple states, managed care organizations, and thousands of providers.



"EVV is a federal requirement under the 21st Century Cures Act with EVV for personal care services being required by 2021 and home health services required by 2023," said Brad Levine, CEO at Tellus. Tellus is proud to have been selected by Gateway Health and is looking forward to providing the best EVV technology in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania."



Gateway Health chose Tellus due to its highly configurable business rules engine which will help providers identify billing issues before claims are submitted. In addition, the intuitive nature of the Tellus platform allows for a quick adoption under tight timeframes. Gateway Heath plans to implement and launch the EVV solution before year-end.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading home health care technology provider focused on EVV solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations, and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline, and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claims data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency, and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit http://www.4tellus.com



About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole-person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.



For more information, please visit gatewayhealthplan.com