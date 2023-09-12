GatorGrip Phone and Tablet Stand Launches on Kickstarter

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2023 --As phones and tablets become more commonplace, many people have found themselves searching for a way to prop their devices up so they can use them comfortably. GatorGrip is a brand-new solution designed to solve this problem, making it easier to use mobile devices wherever and whenever. It's perfect for those on the go, be it at work, school, or travel.



GatorGrip has been selected as the winner for the TWICE Best of Show CEDIA 2023 Awards.



After years of development, this innovative new stand is finally ready and now looking for funding through Kickstarter.



According to the team behind GatorGrip, it's a game-changer for those who have always found current phone stands lacking. The GatorGrip phone and tablet stand is totally hands-free and can hold a wide range of devices of any size.



Unlike conventional stands, GatorGrip is incredibly compact, portable, and lightweight. The design is simple but intuitive and provides excellent support and stability. Mobile devices stay firmly in place at just the right angle for easy viewing.



Moreover, GatorGrip can be easily detached and stored when it's not in use. Best of all, it doesn't interfere with headphones, so consumers can still use their favorite audio device simultaneously.



Those interested in purchasing GatorGrip can visit its Kickstarter page today to pledge their support and help make it a reality!



