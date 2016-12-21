Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --Hosted by Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky whom the New York Times dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway," this unique series returns this winter to The Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Parker Playhouse with three new concert dates for the 2016-17 season produced by Mark Cortale. Kicking off the season is Broadway's Gavin Creel, Olivier Award Winning star "The Book of Mormon" and star of "She Loves Me" performing on December 30 at 8:00 PM, immediately prior to his return to Broadway where he will co-star with Bette Midler in "Hello Dolly!." He is followed by Matthew Morrison, who has been nominated for a Tony Award for "Light in the Piazza" and Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his starring role in the hit TV series "Glee" on February 17, 2017 at 8:00 PM, and comedy legend Andrea Martin, star of TV's SCTV and two-time Tony Award winner for the Broadway revival of "Pippin" and "My Favorite Year," on April 1, 2017 at 8:00 PM. What differentiates this concert series from any other perhaps, is the seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway's biggest stars – prompted by the encyclopedic minded Rudetsky's probing, funny, revealing questions – and their stellar singing of musical theatre repertoire. Producer Cortale and his creative partner Rudetsky have quickly made their Broadway @ series the single most sought-after ticket to see Broadway's musical mega-stars in concert. Since launching the series in 2011 at Provincetown's Art House, its success has lead to runs in London, Sydney, Melbourne, New Orleans, San Francisco and Philadelphia and many other cities. For tickets and information, please visit https://www.browardcenter.org/ or call 954-468-3280.



Gavin Creel most recently starred in the Broadway revival of "She Loves Me" this past season. He won the 2014 Olivier Award and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor In A Musical for his starring role in London's West End production of "The Book of Mormon" in the role of Elder Price. Of his Tony-nominated role as Claude in the smash hit Broadway revival of "Hair," the New York Times hailed him as "the pure-voiced Gavin Creel," the Associated Press noted that "Gavin Creel, besides possessing a powerhouse voice, brings a sweet-tempered poignancy to Claude". Just three years after graduating from the University of Michigan, Creel was cast in his first Broadway show – "Thoroughly Modern Millie"– as Millie's (Sutton Foster's) love interest Jimmy Smith. He received his first Tony nomination for his performance. He also appeared on Broadway in the revival of "La Cage aux Folles" as Jean-Michel, as well as the Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center production of "Bounce," American Repertory Theater's premiere of the new rock musical "Prometheus," the New York concert versions of "Hair" and "Bright Lights, Big City," and on London's West End in "Mary Poppins" and "Hair." On television he has been featured with Julie Andrews in "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." His studio recordings include GoodTimeNation, Quiet, Get Out and the single 'Noise'.



Matthew Morrison has been nominated for a Tony Award for "Light in the Piazza" and Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his starring role in the hit TV series "Glee." He most recently starred as "J.M Barrie" in the Harvey Weinstein musical "Finding Neverland." The Broadway production, an adaptation of the 2004 film, follows the relationship between Barrie and the Davies family, who became the author's inspiration for the creation of Peter Pan. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In 2015, he wrapped the final season of Fox's musical comedy series "Glee," where he starred as the director of the glee club, "Mr. Schuester." The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award "Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical" in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, Morrison starred in the Lionsgate film, "What to Expect When You're Expecting," which was based on the book of the same name, directed by Kirk Jones. The film also starred Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Dennis Quaid among others. Morrison played a famous dance show star who is faced with the unexpected demands of fatherhood. Morrison studied musical theater, vocal performance and dance at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and made his debut on Broadway in "Footloose." His big break, however, came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit "Hairspray." He was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Light in the Piazza," and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for "10 Million Miles." He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. Matthew Morrison was the first artist signed to Adam Levine's record label, 222 Records, where he released his Broadway standards album, "Where it All Began," in June 2013.



Andrea Martin is the legendary comedy star of SCTV and the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." She won her second and most recent Tony Award in 2013 for her performance as Berthe in the Broadway revival of "Pippin" and was nominated for another Tony Award last season for the 2016 production "Noises Off." She can currently be seen on the Hulu hit series "Difficult People" created by Julie Klausner. Martin's big break came when she got cast in the original Toronto production of Godspell, in what is now considered the legendary cast of Victor Garber, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Jayne Eastwood and Paul Shaffer, their musical director. She went on to join the famous SCTV troup winning two Emmy awards for writing, winning her first Tony award for Featured Actress in a Musical for "My Favorite Year,' and also garnering Tony nominations for her roles in "Young Frankenstein," "Oklahoma" and "Candide." Her film credits include "Breaking Upwards," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "All Over the Guy," "Young Triffie's Been Made Away With," "Stepping Out," "Bogus," "Wag the Dog," "New York Minute," "Black Christmas," and "Cannibal Girls." In addition to her legendary work on SCTV, her television credits include "My Big Fat Greek Life," "Ed," and "Nurse Jackie."



Seth Rudetsky, has hosted the Broadway Series at The Nourse for its three seasons, as well as in Provincetown for the six seasons since its inception, and nation-wide in many other major cities. He is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on SiriusXM Stars. As a pianist, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera among many others. As a comic, Rudetsky was awarded "Funniest Gay Male in NY" at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show. His newest book, The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek was published by Random House and is available on Amazon.com. He co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed new musical "Disaster!" this past season on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews on London's West End at the Charing Cross Theatre on November 20th.



About The Broadway Series

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series hosted by Seth Rudetsky. In its sixth season this past summer, the series presented Broadway superstars like Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Matthew Morrison, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty and Vanessa Williams. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has travelled to Fort Lauderdale (The Broward Center), Philadelphia (The Kimmel Center), San Francisco (The Nourse Theatre) and this summer it had its inaugural season at the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center. More information at markcortalepresents.com. For the must-see musical event in South Florida this season, you won't want to miss this Broadway concert series.



The Parker Playhouse

707 Northeast 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

The Parker Playhouse
707 Northeast 8th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304