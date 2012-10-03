Gays and Lesbians of African Descent Present Harlem Conference on Faith

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2012 --On Saturday, October 20th, LGBT Faith Leaders of African Descent (LGBTFLAD) will present “Stepping Out on Faith: Using Faith as Our Anchor”, a conference from 9:30 am- 4:300 pm at the Harlem State Office Building (163 West 125th Street) consisting of workshops and keynote addresses regarding issues of religion and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgendered (LGBT) people of African descent. Keynote addresses will be provided by Bishop Yvette Flunder, presiding bishop of the Fellowship, a multi-denominational fellowship of African American Christian leaders and laity representing over 56 churches and faith-based organizations from all parts of the U.S., Mexico, and Africa, and by Sharon Lettman-Hicks, Executive Director and CEO of the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) a civil rights organization dedicated to empowering LGBT people. Workshop topics will include “We Tell Our Stories/ You Tell Yours,” The Genesis of Sodom and Gomorrah: The Propaganda Against the LGBT Community”, “Does God Love Me Because I’m LGBTQ?,” “Youth on the Move.” Admission to the conference is free. Lunch will be provided.



About LGBT FLAD

LGBT FLAD is a New York City- based organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and same gender loving people of African descent and their allies formed to serve as ambassadors and educators to oppose discrimination, exclusion or intimidation of LGBT persons in our society and particularly in our church communities.