Gay's Heating Service Helps Fix Ductless Air Conditioner in DeWitt and Eaton County, Michigan

It could be a real headache for homeowners when their ductless air conditioner acts crazy. It could act out due to various reasons. A timely repair can protect the unit from severe damage and keep repair costs low.



The average lifespan of a ductless air conditioning system is 12 to 15 years. With age, the system develops issues and loses efficiency. Problems can range from grungy equipment or a clogged air filter to short-cycling or failing parts.



The issues may be the result of a refrigerant leak or reduction of motor friction. Grinding noise is a signal of reduction in motor friction.



Reduced airflow can cause the evaporator coils to freeze over. This could be due to a clogged air filter, a malfunctioning thermostat, a broken fan, a refrigerant leak, or a dirty coil. Leaving them unattended can warp the cooling coil and require a complete coil replacement.



They combine expertise and skill with the latest technology to perform the best, making sure that systems are working with minimum costs and energy at maximum capacity.



They bring their hands-on experience to every service call. Their technicians have been highly trained and have the expertise necessary to deliver top-notch air conditioning repair service and maintenance.



