GAZE DESK Is the World's Smartest and Most Ergonomic Standing Desk Encouraging Healthy Routines

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --GAZE DESK, the revolutionary new smart desk that pairs with a smartphone app to encourage healthy ergonomic behaviors, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



GAZE DESK is the standing desk re-designed to enhance the standing routine experience. Many height adjustable standing desks have entered the market but studies have found that often users will cease their standing routines after a handful of sessions. Partnered with a companion smartphone app, GAZE DESK persuades users to keep up their healthy standing habits by tracking progress and providing motivation in the form of achievements.



The risks of prolonged sitting, which has become the norm for the average office worker, has been well documented. Prolonged sitting has been linked to increased risk of obesity, back pain, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even certain forms of cancer. Standing desks provide the solution and have been reported to also lead to more productive work environments due to an increase in alertness and more human-to-human communication.



The GAZE DESK application maximizes these benefits by providing a standing program based on pre-determined calorie loss goals. Sensors attached to the desk detect whether someone is standing or sitting at the desk to increase precision of results. Achievements offer encouragement to the user in the form of badges and a social media function where progress can be shared with friends. Progress can be tracked on both a daily and monthly basis and is broken down by time duration and calorie loss.



The GAZE DESK's ergonomic UX Features hope to create healthy working habits over time by pairing high-tech functionality and high-end design to re-imagine the work space. Its two-tiered design allows the top tier to be used as a computer stand. In addition, the GAZE DESK app provides proper desk height recommendations based on the height of the user. The memory function sitting allows users to adjust their pre-set standing height while providing real time statistics for both sitting and standing. The desk is available in 4 different color & wood designs; black, white, oak, or walnut and available to order in either the single or double tier model.



The GAZE DESK is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2aXnKnI