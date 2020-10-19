Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2020 --Known for creatively empowering the success of more than 80 influencer clientele while fueling positive social change, minority-owned G&B Digital Management welcomes two of the industry's most explosive heavy-hitters to its advisory board: Transformative Brand Builder, Founder and CEO, Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and futurist/ Director of Growth at Corbis Global, Brian Dyches. Through measures like the Normalize Equality Initiative (NormalizeEquality.online) and College of Influence (CollegeofInfluence.com), G&B Founder Kyle Hjelmeseth consistently reinvents the digital talent management experience, shaking up the "business as usual" approach toward values of diversity, integrity, transparency, and a human touch. Now, with the help of crucial insight from industry pioneers Bracken-Ferguson and Dyches, Hjelmeseth and his team trailblaze the next-level future of social media influence and digital talent management.



"I'm honored to partner with a true innovator and philanthropist like Kendra - a fellow Purdue alum - who is a force across multiple industries and can largely be credited with building the arena that we play in today," says Hjelmeseth. "We share an alignment of vision and ethics, along with an incomparable passion to see the talent experience reinvented and reinvigorated."



"Brian has been my mentor for almost 15 years," Hjelmeseth continues. "His leadership consistently champions a vision for the future that far surpasses what people can see or imagine. The influencer and media industry of the future will look very different than it does today, and Brian's revolutionary ideas about what is ahead for retail and retail architecture are invaluable as we continue to lead the way while expanding our client portfolio."



With Kendra Bracken-Ferguson on the Advisory Board, G&B gains the matchless perspective and guidance of one of the first players in the digital talent management game, credited with shaping the industry from the ground up. With an experience portfolio that includes being the youngest Vice President at Fleishman-Hillard (one of the largest global communications agencies), the first Director of Digital Media at Ralph Lauren, Co-Founder of DBA (Digital Brand Architects), Founder of BrainTrust and currently Halle Berry's business partner in their new health and wellness platform, r?-spin; Bracken-Ferguson is known as a brand builder and driver of innovative digital brand strategy having worked with international brands and talent like Under Armour, Sally Beauty, Drew Barrymore and Morgan Freeman. She made a name for herself and the industry as a whole by co-founding one of the first agencies, DBA to build and nurture a powerful network of blogger talent into a global name with an unprecedented reach of 200 million. After launching her own brand management agency, BrainTrust she merged with CAA-GBG (Creative Artists Agency and Global Brands Group Holding Limited) - the world's largest brand management agency - she assumed the title of first-ever Chief Digital Officer, again paving the way for agencies to drive monetizable commercialization strategies for brands and talent. Today, she actively supports the future of both the industry she helped to create and her local community through public speaking and serving on the boards of organizations such as Purdue University, Aster Labs, the Influencer Marketing Association, and Cayton Children's Museum.



"Kyle's vision for the future of social media influence is smart, innovative and forward thinking. He is driven and passionate, kind and honest. I'm honored to join Brian on the board and support G&B as they set a new precedent for the influencer space, reshaping the future of talent and brand partnerships." Kendra Bracken-Ferguson



An authority and practitioner of global design, strategy, and customer engagement, Director of Growth at Corbis Global Brian Dyches brings to G&B unparalleled insight into the future of the digital content experience. When "customer experience" first entered the retail world's lexicon, Dyches' in-depth experiential knowledge - uniquely coupled with a penchant for aerial thinking across multiple disciplines - made him the go-to resource for progressive perspectives on digital customer engagement. Leaders in civic, hospitality, and financial industries, as well as influential retailers and manufacturers on five continents, look to Dyches for "what's next" in key architectural practice areas such as mixed-use, multifamily, workplace, resort hospitality, and retail. In addition to serving as International President and Chairman of the Retail Design Institute (RDI), his retail tech strategies can be found in VMSD Magazine's "Next Store" column. He also sits on the VMSD Editorial Advisory Board and AIA San Diego TAP Council.



"Hjelmeseth's online talent strategy and innovative thought leadership aligns G&B with the future of the consumer experience," says Dyches. "With 'Influencer 2.0' underway, the brand is well positioned to build a service that bridges the personal insights of its talent base with the burgeoning need for digital content."



Visit gb-dm.com to experience tomorrow's standards for digital talent management, thanks to a groundbreaking approach centered around Hjelmeseth's core principles of "leading from the front," celebrating differences of perspective, prioritizing collaboration over competition, and supporting the creative journey. Browse the brand's free courses designed to help influencers grow a steady following, get brand deals, and build a next-level career at CollegeofInfluence.com. Discover Hjelmeseth's Normalize Equality initiative - created to guide influencers, brands, and agencies toward greater diversity, equity, and inclusion - at NormalizeEquality.online.



About G&B Digital Management

G&B Digital Management is a minority-owned, top-tier firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, and hospitality sectors. The company seeks to create a better influence by reinventing the talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. One of the leading firms dedicated exclusively to supporting online talent, G&B proudly partners with the most in-demand and unique influencers in the US/ EMEA. With a collaborative, solution-focused approach, the firm has built a reputation for providing unparalleled service to creators and brand/agency partners, working together to achieve enviable results. Placing a high value on education and empowerment, G&B established the College of Influence (CollegeofInfluence.com) for anyone looking to grow their influencer career. Deeply passionate about social justice, bi-racial Founder/ CEO Kyle Hjelmeseth also introduced the Normalize Equality initiative (NormalizeEquality.online) as a how-to guide for influencers, brands, and agencies seeking to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into the influencer marketing industry. Discover G&B's innovative approach to talent management at gb-dm.com. Follow @gnbinfluence on Instagram for influencer spotlights, career tips, and brand updates.