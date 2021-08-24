Penn Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2021 --Today, gdiObjects is proud to announce the immediate availability of fotoXplorer for Windows, the complete solution for users wishing to organize, explore and manage their entire photo collection. fotoXplorer combines the most sought-after features - A fast Photo Viewer, categorized Photo Albums, and powerful Photo Tools - into a simple, easy-to-use software application designed for Windows 10. fotoXplorer is also touchscreen-enabled and offers one-click switching between light and dark themes.



Benefits



- Organize an entire photo collection into easily identifiable, categorized Photo Albums.



- Group similar Photo Albums into Collections.



- Explore Photo Albums and Collections using the integrated Photo Viewer, which features multiple, user-selectable thumbnail views and Direct2D hardware-accelerated rendering.



- Manage photos with numerous, easy-to-use, and often pre-configured Photo Management Tools.



Photo Management Tools



- Photo Album Tools (Batch Processing) - Metadata Tools (Create/Update/Delete and Wipe), Fix (Swap) File Created & Last Modified Timestamps, Update Photo File Created & Last Modified Timestamps using Metadata, Renaming / Resize & Convert / Convert to Grayscale / Import / Export



- Photo Tools (via Photo Viewer) - Ratings (1 thru 5 Stars / Clear Rating), Fix (Swap) File Created & Last Modified Timestamps, Metadata Tools (Add / Update / Wipe), Update Photo File Created & Last Modified Timestamps using Metadata, Resize / Convert / Transform (Rotate Left | Right 90°, Flip, Mirror, Grayscale)



"fotoXplorer is designed from the ground up to capitalize on today's multi-core and GPU enhanced hardware offerings," said Steve Wehrmann, developer, and publisher of fotoXplorer for Windows. "Simple tasks such as listing available photos in a folder or batch resize and conversion operations utilize a CPU's multiple cores for unparalleled speed and efficiency."



Pricing and Availability

fotoXplorer is available for just $14.95* (120-day special introductory price, regularly $29.95). Users can download the fully functional, unlockable (nag-screen free) trial version and try it for 30 days. fotoXplorer requires Microsoft Windows 10 (1903) or newer, 43MB of free disk space, and a PC with integrated or discrete graphics capabilities supporting Direct2D hardware-accelerated rendering.



Product Information

fotoXplorer for Windows - Product Page



Additional Information

Screenshots, icons, and other related media are available for download fotoXplorer - Media Kit (Zip File)



About gdiObjects

gdiObjects, created by Steve Wehrmann in 2012, focuses on developing and publishing software solutions for everyday people by re-imagining what can or should be a more reliable, efficient, and user-friendly approach to software design and implementation.