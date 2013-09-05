Gearclub Direct Rewards Fans with Tickets, Headphones and T-Shirts

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --GearclubDirect, a leader in DJ Gear, Pro Audio, and Lighting, is taking their fan appreciation efforts to the next level. With a loyal and rapidly growing fan base, GearclubDirect is now offering more giveaways that range from Beats by Dre to North Coast Music Festival Tickets.



Beats by Dre are a popular brand of headphones that were introduced to the market in 2008. In comparison with other studio-quality headphones, they feature clearer sound, deeper bass, and unmatched durability. They also offer consistent performance in any setting, whether they are being worn in the studio or on-the-go. For added convenience, their Studio model has a built-in 20 hr rechargeable battery and a RemoteTalk™ feature. They also come in many different color options, including light blue and pink.



GearclubDirect is also giving away two sets of one-day tickets for the North Coast Music Festival. This year’s festival is happening on August 30th - September 1st at Union Park in Chicago, IL. It will feature popular indie-artists like Afrojack, Big Gigantic, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Skream, Lotus, Purity Ring, A-Trak, Madeon, and more. Each set of tickets includes 2, single day tickets-one for Saturday and one for Sunday.



There are several ways for fans to sign up for the giveaways at Gearclub Direct. Multiple entries are accepted. Fans can post, like, share, tweet, and shout out from Facebook, Twitter, or Google+. More information on how to enter is available at: http://www.gearclubdirect.com/blog.asp



GearclubDirect serves DJs of all skill levels, by providing quality DJ gear and other audiovisual equipment. Employees of GearclubDirect each have over 10 years of DJ installation experience, and have also played clubs and radio shows all over Chicago. In order to achieve its goal of reaching out to DJs, GearclubDirect has previously held DJ competitions with professional DJ equipment awarded as prizes. Participating DJs had the opportunity to get more exposure, and possibly even more equipment at the same time. Past giveaways have also included Lollapalooza tickets, exclusive Gearclub Direct/RCF/dbTechnologies T-shirts, and professional DJ headphones.



