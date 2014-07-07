Gearing Up for an All New and Updated Program in August 2014 with the PADI IDC Gili Islands

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Although the start date for the program is the 15th of August, candidates are strongly recommended to arrive at least 4 days earlier to take advantage of the pre-IDC workshops. The pre-IDC workshop is designed to reinforce theory learnt during the PADI Divemaster program and also brush up on general dive skills. Another added benefit is that during the workshops candidates will also get the chance to take some free fun dives.



Over the pa years the Gili IDC has dramatically changed to accommodate a more productive schedule and now includes a range of career enhancing presentations and workshops. During 2013 Trawangan Dive was awarded by PADI for its commitment to instructor development and was also reclassified as a PADI Career Development Center, making it the first PADI CDC Center in the Lombok and Gili Islands region. In 2014 PADI Course Director Holly Macleod was awarded the Platinum rating and given the “Elite” award for her personal commitment to Instructor Development.



Other additions to the course include the introduction of the New Revised Open Water Course meaning that candidates are fully prepared to teach both the classic and revised versions of the PADI Open Water Diver Course. The Project AWARE presentation is also now fully integrated with the program allowing instructors to learn more about the aims, objectives and achievements of Project AWARE allowing instructors to go out and act as true ambassadors for the foundation. To find out more about the course changes check out the PADI IDC Indonesia Updates.



The Gili IDC has also seen more and more local Indonesian candidates choosing to take the PADI IDC Indonesia and all are now enjoying a rewarding career in teaching recreational diving. Looking for a real career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor? The Gili Islands is the perfect location and the Gili IDC is the perfect program giving candidates every chance of a successful and rewarding career.



For Divemasters who are looking to book onto the August IDC Gili Islands program a brand new career as a PADI Scuba Instructor simply contact Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod to discuss the course placement and plan a new and exciting future career.



Contact:

Justin Time

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413