Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --Fred Johnson, Founder and CEO of InitiativeOne, and Paul Metler have teamed up to produce The Reality of Change. Without a plan for success, business transformation will fail. The Reality of Change will serve as a field guide for positive change.



According to Johnson and Metler, "Change will come, there's no escaping it." Remaining stuck in status quo mode, fearing and avoiding change like the plague, only ensures you won't be ready for the inevitable. Mastering positive change, however, is key to extraordinary leadership and optimal business outcomes. So what can you do to harness the power of change as both an individual and a leader of a high-performing team?



John Schneider, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Seattle Seahawks, understands change. His recommendation of The Reality of Change draws from his extraordinary success. "In the NFL, change is a never-ending reality in building a winning team and maintaining the winning culture of that team. My friend and a leadership mentor of mine, Dr. Fred Johnson, taught the concepts contained in "The Reality of Change" to me several years ago. These principles often help guide my decision making. I suggest you dig deep into Dr. Johnson's world and study this book's contents as there are extremely valuable lessons to be learned."



Mastering positive change involves navigating emotional shallow water and relational collisions: resistance from within and without, blame, victimhood, false barriers, and other change-busters. The Reality of Change takes a unique approach to change leadership: anticipate and overcome the inner and outer obstacles to steer yourself and your organization through the positive change process.



