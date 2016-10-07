GeeFi Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Device Providing Unlimited 4G/LTE Wi-Fi Across the World

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --The team behind GeeFi, a device which provides an access point for unlimited 4G/LTE data via its own built-in Wi-Fi, has announced a Kickstarter campaign to raise capital for its initial production run. The project has already achieved extraordinary success far beyond its initial $20,000 crowdfunding goal. With a variety of early bird specials and other rewards for backers quickly being reserved, prospective buyers are encouraged to pledge immediately to ensure they receive their devices and other rewards.



GeeFi emerged as a solution to the problem of Internet access during international travel. Travelers frequently struggle to find cafés, restaurants, and other hotspots to get connected. And the exorbitant roaming fees, restrictions, and other issues from wireless carriers added even more hassle to getting and staying connected while traveling abroad.



GeeFi's solution is to simplify the process with a no-hassle approach to gaining Internet access across the world. The device works in just three steps: first, power on the device. Second, view the network name and password. Third, connect up to 10 devices for truly unlimited 4G/LTE data.



The secret behind GeeFi is its ability to connect the device to the fastest and strongest signal tower within an area. With access already available in over 100 countries, the GeeFi team continues to work with network providers to make this service even more widely available across the globe. And an included 5000maH power bank adds an additional level of convenience for travelers to keep their devices powered on and connected no matter where they go.



Users simply purchase a $9.99 USD GeePass which provides 24 hours of uninterrupted service with no data caps, hidden fees, or other restrictions. Users can purchase as few or as many GeePasses as they want in advance, and they can be activated whenever they're needed. Additional auto-renewal options are available to ensure travelers maintain continuous access to high-speed data without any gaps.



The GeeFi Kickstarter campaign has already blown away its initial funding goal, showing just how in-demand the device has already become. Several early bird specials are still available for backers – including package deals which offer both the device and several days of GeePasses. The Kickstarter campaign will end on October 23, so prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the page immediately and make their pledges before the early bird specials are sold out.



