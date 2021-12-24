Gehret Wire Works Continues to Help the Community Amidst New COVID-19 Spike

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2021 --Around the globe, a resurgence of the second wave of COVID-19 cases is appearing that has the world on edge. Fortunately, many small businesses have managed to carry on further and learn from the initial surge of COVID-19 cases.



Gehret Wire Works of Philadelphia, PA has managed to remain strong throughout the pandemic by providing quality stainless steel wire mesh solutions for businesses all around the country to ensure their operations don't miss a beat.



"Our team at Gehret Wire Works takes a lot of pride in being able to help out our fellow small businesses and public installations in the area. As a vendor for many construction companies, we knew we had to maintain our capabilities not only for the sake of our business but for the sake of everyone within the community", stated owner Robley Ebert.



As the future may seem uncertain, manufacturing companies like Gehret Wire Works are a great light to see at the end of the tunnel.



About Gehret Wire Works

Gehret Wire Works is a custom metal fabrication company located in Philadelphia, PA that offers custom solutions for residential and commercial projects. Gehret Wire Works specializes in welding and molding ferrous metals into wire mesh partitions, cages, infill panels and sheets. In 1944, the business started when Robley's father, Robley James acquired the company after working at its predecessor in Bridgeport, PA. Gehret Wire Works is proud to be a small family-owned business that prides itself on innovation, accountability and quality.



