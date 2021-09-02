Gehret Wire Works Launches New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2021 --One of Philadelphia's longest operating metal and steel fabricators, Gehret Wire Works was proud to officially launch their new website this past month.



The site aims to assist contractors with the design and creation of customized metal fabrication solutions for a variety of uses. The easy-to-use interface provides a great resource for learning about the benefits of bulk stainless steel wire mesh sheets, cages, partitions, and infill panels.



The site provides informative descriptions as well as project portfolios on projects such as Trenton High School & SEPTA Stations.



"All of us at Gehret Wire Works are super excited for the site launch and happy it turned out the way it did," explained owner Robley Ebert. As time goes on, you can expect Gehret Wire Works to routinely add more projects and blogs aimed for welders and contractors.



Gehret Wire Works' new website can be accessed at www.gehretwire.com.



About Gehret Wire Works

Gehret Wire Works is a custom metal fabrication company located in Philadelphia, PA that offers custom solutions for residential and commercial projects. Gehret Wire Works specializes in welding and molding ferrous metals into wire mesh partitions, cages, infill panels, and sheets. In 1944, the business started when Robley's father, Robley James acquired the company after working at its predecessor in Bridgeport, PA. Gehret Wire Works is proud to be a small, family-owned business that prides itself on innovation, accountability, and quality.