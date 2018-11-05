GeminiPad Makes Charging Wireless Devices Easier Than Ever

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Smartphone technology has developed rapidly in recent years, and one of the most notable innovations is wireless charging capability. However, the wireless charger that comes with most devices can only charge one device at a time, and charging speeds aren't as fast as they could be. Invisible Tech aims to change this with its new GeminiPad, a powerful wireless charging pad.



The GeminiPad Basic model features two charging stations, enabling users to charge their own Apple or Android phone, plus an additional device, like Apple AirPods or a friend's phone. It utilizes a USB-C PD 60W adapter, the same charging cable that is used for MacBook computers. This makes it easy to switch the power back and forth throughout the day as needed. The next level in the GeminiPad series is the Pro model, which includes all of the features of the Basic model. In addition, the GeminiPad Pro is compatible with the Apple Watch.



The highest level of the device is the GeminiPad Ultimate. This version is comparable to the Pro in terms of features, but it also includes a built-in power bank, enabling fast charging while on the go. This power bank has a storage capacity of 10,000mAh, which is enough to fully charge two phones.



Invisible Tech has already completed the prototype and testing rounds. They have just launched the initial production run. To help cover the costs of marketing, packaging and shipping the GeminiPad to customers, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has a funding goal of $5,000, which it has already nearly quadrupled. The campaign will continue until the end of November, giving Invisible Tech plenty of time to bring in even more funding.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get all GeminiPads for more than 40 percent off the expected retail price. The Basic model costs $29 through the campaign and will retail for $49. For the Pro model, the Indiegogo and retail prices are $39 and $59, respectively. Finally, the GeminiPad Ultimate will retail for $119, but campaign backers can get it for just $69. Backers can also get a wireless AirPod charging case, a power adapter for the GeminiPad and a travel pouch for the device through the campaign. Backers can expect to receive their rewards in January 2019.