Gems and Jewels for Less - Fine Jewelry Direct from the Factory

Lauderhill, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2020 --Gems and Jewels For Less recently announced the company will offer factory direct custom fine jewelry directly to the public. The online retailer, a DBA of Florida-based Minx Jewelry, markets superb collections of amethyst rings, peridot rings, blue topaz rings, and more to clients across the United States. The jeweler offers free shipping on all orders.



Family owned and operated Minx Jewelry possesses extensive experience within the jewelry industry, in fact. The company's owner reports "We have been in the Fine Jewelry Business for over 30 years." Customers benefit from policies which include a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, Safe Shopping, and PCI Compliance. These fashionable exquisite rings project trendy, contemporary qualities. For example, young people who enjoy Old School RuneScape ruby rings OSRS gaming will appreciate the company's excellent brick-and-mortar ruby rings. Gems for you become both easier to find and more satisfying when customers purchase via the Florida jeweler's convenient online store.



Some customers choose to focus upon specific gemstone ring lines. For example, many people confer birthday gifts that relate to birth stones, (the unique gemstones associated with a specific birth month). Amethyst, a brilliant purple-colored corundum, carries traditional associations with the month of February. Peridot, a green gemstone, serves as one of the birth stones for the month of August. Topaz bears a close connection to the month of November. Many people associate the brilliance of a red ruby with the month of July.



In RuneScape and other online games, players often manufacture ruby rings OSRS. Yet when they hunt for fine jewelry, Millennials and other savvy buyers appreciate the convenience of an online jeweler supplying superbly crafted rings. Some customers will focus exclusively on specific lines, while others will choose to purchase fine examples of different gemstone jewelry from several collections. The versatility and beauty of the finely crafted merchandise available through Minx Jewelry's online store offers eye-catching appeal. Careful shoppers will discover treasures for themselves and others when they spend some time perusing these outstanding collections.



For example, the retailer offers finely faceted gemstones cut in a variety of popular shapes. Settings include a wide selection of metals (including gold and silver). Selective buyers will enjoy discovering the different styles encompassed within each gemstone collection. This merchandise also spans a broad price range, with some rings available for under $100. The spectrum of prices helps make the acquisition of fine custom jewelry feasible for customers with variable jewelry purchasing budgets.



The convenience of discovering several fine gemstone-based ring collections available at a single URL will delight customers residing in remote locations. Today, many rural areas lack established jewelry retail outlets. The excellent site maintained by Minx Jewelry offers a helpful solution for customers nationwide!



