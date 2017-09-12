General Contractor in Charlotte and Matthews NC Helps Maximize the Value of the Property

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --Since regular maintenance and renovation is mandatory for the home at certain point of time, seeking service of a general contractor is an absolute must. Whether it is remodeling, repairing, or home additions in Weddington and Charlotte, the expert general contractor will hire a sub-contractor for the completion of a given project. GJK Building & Remodeling LLC is one such company that offers a wide range of services including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, sunrooms, porches, & outdoor living, home remodeling & renovations, custom home building, and general contractors for both residential and commercial purposes.



The company has specialized contractors in each area, and they are experts in each field offering satisfaction and commitment to their customers. As people want their homes to look beautiful, the expert home remodeling contractors at GJK Building & Remodeling LLC meet all their needs and expectations, whether it means adding a new room to their house or removing a wall.



A smart makeover can enhance the look of the home and increase the value of one's house. This will involve some investment, but it's worth it. This will involve some investment, but it's worth it. After all, one can save an enormous amount of bucks which would have been otherwise spent should one choose to purchase a new home. Every piece of renovation, be it the kitchen or the bathroom, will go through unimaginable transformation with general contractors.



The process will include tiles, electrical work, drywall, painting, floors and much more. The expert builders are fully equipped to remodel one's kitchen in a way that it minimizes maintenance and cleaning. When it comes to bathroom remodeling, the expert contractors provide services like a complete bathroom remodel, bathtubs, tile installation, floors, faucets, vanities, sinks, and toilet installation.



About GJK Building & Remodeling

GJK Building & Remodeling brings 25 plus years of experience in the residential remodeling and building field. The company shares a very personal relationship with all their clients and provides quality, value, and personal service that they rightfully deserve.