General Medical Council Critic Appointed Medical Licensing Commissioner

Belfast, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2008 -- It is announced that Professor Joseph Chikelue Obi has been named the Chief Regulator of the Medical Licensing Commission (MLC) - a brand new Medical Regulatory Organization for Medical Doctors who wish to pursue Alternative Careers (with or without Conventional Ones).



Until his appointment Professor Joseph Chikelue Obi was Leader of Opposition against the General Medical Council and an ardent Black British Human Rights Campaigner with a profound interest in Institutional Racism.



He is also an Internationally Licensed Medical Doctor who ethically specializes in Evidence Based Alternative Medicine.



Further details are publicly available on the official MLC website at http://www.MEDLC.org

