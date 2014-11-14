West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --John Foster, MD, owner of Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic announced today that he is now accepting new patients through his recently opened General Practice department.



In direct response to requests from numerous Urgent Care patients at Sunset Walk-In Healthcare, Dr. Foster has opened a General Practice department for patients who want to list him as their primary care physician [PCP] on their insurance plans. “After careful consideration to the many requests I receive from my patient population I believe opening a General Practice department at Sunset Walk-In Healthcare is an important addition for local patients. My goal is to respond quickly and effectively to medical needs in the West Hollywood, Hollywood and Beverly Hills neighborhoods to the best of my ability and the addition of this new department is a big step in that direction,” states Dr. Foster.



Dr. Foster is credentialed with most PPO Plans, Covered California Plans and Medicare and is accepting new patients now in the General Practice department. Patients interested in listing Dr. Foster as their PCP are encouraged to check their medical provider network [MPN] in advance to ensure that he is listed as a participating provider in their specific network. When in doubt patients are advised to contact the customer service number listed on their healthcare cards to check on Dr. Foster’s credentials with their specific MPN.



“Our new General Practice patients are reminded to notify the front desk that they are registering in the General Practice department and state that they want Dr. Foster as their PCP” says Lissa Darpinian, office manager at Sunset Walk-In Healthcare.



The walk-in practice model in place at Sunset Walk-In Healthcare will remain the same enabling patients to visit the clinic without an appointment. That practice model is extended to the General Practice department as well. According to Dr. Foster, patients enjoy not having to schedule an appointment to be seen in a timely fashion when they are injured or ill. Although, patients are not discouraged from making appointments as a matter of convenience either on the telephone or through the online patient portal,it is not required.



All other patients will be seen as usual through our well established Urgent Care department at Sunset Walk-In Healthcare.



