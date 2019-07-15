GeneralLiabilityInsure.com Obtains New License to Offer Commercial Insurance Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --GeneralLiabilityInsure.com is pleased to announce that they have obtained a new license to help small businesses with commercial insurance in different states such as Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and 20 other states. The company was set up with an aim to offer a better platform when compared to the traditional methods of buying commercial insurance. Business owners can now access better products and policies online with a simplified and transparent buying process.



Small businesses can now get fast and easy quotes online from some of the premium business insurance companies currently operating in the country. They can now choose the best plans depending upon their budget, insurance and operation needs. The company specializes in different types of insurance including General Liability, Workers Compensation, Business Owner's Policy, Commercial Property, Professional Liability, and Commercial Auto. The site also offers the most extensive information on commercial insurance and different branches pertaining to this area.



The company operates from New York, however, small businesses seeking the best commercial insurance in the below states can click on the links directly for online insurance services as well as for other information:



Georgia small business insurance



Ohio small business insurance



Tennessee small business insurance



Virginia small business insurance



Wisconsin small business insurance



Iowa small business insurance



To get small business insurance quotes, information on costs and coverages available, minimum requirements, certificates and to know more visit https://generalliabilityinsure.com/



About General Liability Insure

General Liability Insure, based in New York is an insurance and brokerage agency that specializes in commercial insurance to particularly help small businesses find the best commercial insurance in the state.



Contact

General Liability Insure

Address: 99 Wall St. New York 10005

Phone: 212-235-2003

Website: https://generalliabilityinsure.com/