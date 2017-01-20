Generate a Donald Trump Inauguration Speech Right Now

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2017 --MakeBullshit.com is a magnanimous website that helps people generate terrific popular BS phrases that Mr. Trump might use. A spokesman for MakeBullshit.com said: "Trust us, it's a good website. It does stuff".



In the ever-changing political landscape, it's hard to stay in the know and sound terrific and knowledgeable. "You need to arm yourself with fantastic catchphrases. Let us help you deliver value-added verbal political bandwidth in 2017," explained a spokesman for MakeBullshit.com



"It can take years working in Washington to learn all the proper political acronyms to use." said Matt Hagens, president of HagensMedia, LLC. the parent company of MakeBullshit.com. "Outsiders might think these terrific phrases sound bizarre, but to people in politics, it's serious business to sound knowledgeable.... Our goal is to be the web app that you're looking at under the senate hearing table."



Simply visit the site for more details: https://www.makebullshit.com/trump-generator.php



Repeat and re-elect to taste.



About MakeBullshit.com

The technology, political, financial & trump bullshit generator was created to help people sound super knowledgeable. The goal is generally to build websites and apps that nobody really needs or wants, but somehow find traffic and an audience. Makebullshit.com