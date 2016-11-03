Generation of Sports, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Sports Equipment and Collectibles

Chattanooga, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Charles Raney is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GenerationOfSports.com. The website offers a wide variety of sports equipment and collectibles including sports collectible clothing and uniforms, sports training aids, baseball and football equipment, and golf and soccer supplies. Raney was inspired by the important role that sports play in people's lives, as we love to show our undying pride in our favorite college and professional teams and bring out our competitive spirit with our favorite sports. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Raney wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have the sports fulfillment they are looking for.



There are many excellent sports products featured within the merchandise of GenerationOfSports.com. The website carries items including golf products such as golf GPS items and golf training nets; baseball products such as game-ready cowhide baseball gloves and catcher's helmets; football gear including lightweight latex receiver gloves and football girdle pads; and more. In the future, Raney plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Raney regarding each and every transaction made on GenerationOfSports.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a quality tennis racket for beginners to master their tennis strokes or shin pads to go hard during a soccer match with good protection.



To complement the main website, Raney is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportsGenerationBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality sports equipment in general such as keeping the memory of your favorite players alive with sports card collectibles, helping your kids learn the fundamentals of tennis with kids' tennis racquets, and finding quality baseball chest protectors. Raney hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying sports fully with quality products.



About GenerationOfSports.com

GenerationOfSports.com – a division of Generation of Sports, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Charles Raney.



Charles Raney

http://www.GenerationOfSports.com

214-548-7338



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com