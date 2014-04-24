Generations Announces New Leasing Center

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --Generations at Agritopia is taking shape and priority reservations. Set to open in July of 2014, Generations has opened a new leasing center until construction is completed on this 118-unit senior living community. Located at 1425 S. Higley Road, Suite 105 in Gilbert, Arizona, the leasing center provides a physical location where prospective visitors and future residents can see how Generations is progressing.



The center is staffed by a small, dedicated team who are eager to share information about the senior retirement community and the services and amenities it will offer. With design boards, floor plans and pictures, the leasing center allows visitors to envision how the finished complex will look come summertime when they can move in.



Generations is part of Agritopia, a housing community centered within an urban farm community. It was created with the goal of “preserving urban agriculture and integrating it into the most neighborly, well-designed community possible.” Founded by Joe Johnston over a decade ago, the Agritopia community holds 450 residential lots along with commercial tracts and open space, and it’s still evolving.



The senior living community is the newest addition to the neighborhood and it will include independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite care and short term stay programs.



Generations at Agritopia is committed to providing services and amenities that offer residents freedom for what matters most. Located at 2811 E. Agritopia Loop South in Gilbert, AZ, Generations is part of Joe Johnston’s vision for a multi-generational village, one which residents of all ages can feel proud to call “home.”



For questions or to find out more information, visit http://www.generationsseniorliving.com/